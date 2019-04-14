One man in custody after ‘possible shooting’ at Salmon Arm church: police

Police confirm one man is in custody after a “possible shooting” Sunday morning at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ near the Trans-Canada Highway in the Shuswap.

Cpl. Chris Manseau says the area is contained and there is no indication of an active or ongoing threat as officers investigate a “serious incident.”

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says two patients were involved in the incident at the church.

One person was transported to hospital via air ambulance. The condition of both patients is unknown.

A video posted to Twitter shows an air ambulance landing in nearby Blackburn Park.

Spokesperson Amy Robertson says two ground ambulances and one air ambulance responded to the call that came in at 10:37 a.m.

Here’s a look at the scene outside of #SalmonArm’s church. BC Ambulance says it was called around 10:30 a.m for two patients, but only one was taken to hospital. Second patient’s status is not known. When I arrived, people were milling around in the parking lot crying and hugging pic.twitter.com/G8SETRDhhy — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) April 14, 2019

Witnesses at the scene say people are crying and visibly upset.

Heavy police presence outside of #SalmonArm’s Church of Christ. pic.twitter.com/tBcVyFaocM — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) April 14, 2019

“We are at the very early stages of the investigation and will provide an update later today,” said Cpl. Manseau.

More details to come