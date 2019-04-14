Recipe: Pineapple avocado bon bons
A A
With Easter just a few days away it’s time to start thinking about sweet treats.
Burnaby chocolatier Christophe Bonzon of Chez Christophe is here to give you a hand with his recipe for pineapple avocado bon bons.
Pineapple Avocado Ganache
- 2 tsp Lemon juice
- 3 tbsp Ripened avocado
- 1/2 cup Pineapple puree
- 1 tbsp Sugar
- 1/2 Vanilla pod
- Pinch Szechuan pepper, crushed
- 1 1/2 tsp Rum
- 2 1/2 tps Cream
- 1 tbsp Butter
- 1/2 cup 35% Zephyr Caramel chocolate
- 1 tbsp Cacao butter
Pineapple Jelly
- 320g 42% Ecuador Milk Chocolate
- 100g Roasted Hazelnuts
- 50g Sugar Spice Blend
- 3 1/2 tbsp Water
Sugar spice blend
- 1/4 cup (50g) sugar
- 1/8 tsp ginger
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp nutmeg
Tempering chocolate
- 320g 35% Zephyr Caramel Chocolate
Method
Pineapple Avocado Ganache
- In saucepan add lemon juice, avocado, pineapple, sugar, vanilla, and pepper. Cook for approximately 10 minutes.
- Add rum, cream and butter.
- Emulsify with hand blender and strain.
- Use when ganache is at room temperature to not melt the chocolate.
Pineapple Jelly
- In a saucepan add pineapple puree, lemon juice and glucose. Bring to a boil.
- Add sugar and apple pectin and cook to 100.6°C. Remove from heat and add lime zest and citric acid.
- Cool completely before using.
Tempering chocolate
- Place chocolate in microwave safe bowl. Slowly start to melt it, 30 seconds at a time. Stir in between. Do not exceed 32°C.
- Coming closer to 29°C give it a 2 minute break allow the chocolate to melt evenly.
- Check to see if it is tempered. If your chocolate hardens after 3 minutes on a metal spoon, you are good to go!
Assembly
- Spray domes with tempered yellow cocoa butter.
- Spray second layer with tempered green cocoa butter.
- Cast with tempered Zephyr Caramel chocolate. Fill each sphere 1/2 full of jelly. Fill remaining sphere with ganache. Let set overnight.
- Close domes with Zephyr Caramel chocolate. Remove from mold.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.