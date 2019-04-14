Global BC recipes

April 14, 2019 2:27 pm

Recipe: Pineapple avocado bon bons

By Global News

With Easter just a few days away it’s time to start thinking about sweet treats.

Burnaby chocolatier Christophe Bonzon of Chez Christophe is here to give you a hand with his recipe for pineapple avocado bon bons.

Pineapple Avocado Ganache

  • 2 tsp Lemon juice
  • 3 tbsp Ripened avocado
  • 1/2 cup Pineapple puree
  • 1 tbsp Sugar
  • 1/2 Vanilla pod
  • Pinch Szechuan pepper, crushed
  • 1 1/2 tsp Rum
  • 2 1/2 tps Cream
  • 1 tbsp Butter
  • 1/2 cup 35% Zephyr Caramel chocolate
  • 1 tbsp Cacao butter

Pineapple Jelly

  • 320g 42% Ecuador Milk Chocolate
  • 100g Roasted Hazelnuts
  • 50g Sugar Spice Blend
  • 3 1/2 tbsp Water

Sugar spice blend

  • 1/4 cup (50g) sugar
  • 1/8 tsp ginger
  • 1/4 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/8 tsp nutmeg

Tempering chocolate

  • 320g 35% Zephyr Caramel Chocolate

Method

Pineapple Avocado Ganache

  1. In saucepan add lemon juice, avocado, pineapple, sugar, vanilla, and pepper. Cook for approximately 10 minutes.
  2. Add rum, cream and butter.
  3. Emulsify with hand blender and strain.
  4. Use when ganache is at room temperature to not melt the chocolate.

Pineapple Jelly

  1. In a saucepan add pineapple puree, lemon juice and glucose. Bring to a boil.
  2. Add sugar and apple pectin and cook to 100.6°C. Remove from heat and add lime zest and citric acid.
  3. Cool completely before using.

Tempering chocolate

  1. Place chocolate in microwave safe bowl. Slowly start to melt it, 30 seconds at a time. Stir in between. Do not exceed 32°C.
  2. Coming closer to 29°C give it a 2 minute break allow the chocolate to melt evenly.
  3. Check to see if it is tempered. If your chocolate hardens after 3 minutes on a metal spoon, you are good to go!

Assembly

  1. Spray domes with tempered yellow cocoa butter.
  2. Spray second layer with tempered green cocoa butter.
  3. Cast with tempered Zephyr Caramel chocolate. Fill each sphere 1/2 full of jelly. Fill remaining sphere with ganache. Let set overnight.
  4. Close domes with Zephyr Caramel chocolate. Remove from mold.

