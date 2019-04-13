Canada
April 13, 2019 6:25 pm

Regina police respond to gunfire on Montreal Street

Regina police responded to gunfire on the 1600 block of Montreal Street on Saturday.

Regina police arrested one man after a gun shot rang out in the 1600 block of Montreal Street on Saturday.

Police say they responded to the call around 11 a.m.

More than 10 patrol vehicles were on scene and officers set up a safety perimeter in the area for several hours.

All traffic was diverted on Saskatchewan Drive from Toronto Street to Quebec Street.

As of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, police say the area is safe and all traffic is back to normal.

Police continue to investigate.

