Regina police respond to gunfire on Montreal Street

Regina police arrested one man after a gun shot rang out in the 1600 block of Montreal Street on Saturday.

READ MORE: Regina woman, 64, dies after being struck by vehicle

Police say they responded to the call around 11 a.m.

More than 10 patrol vehicles were on scene and officers set up a safety perimeter in the area for several hours.

Police now have Sask Drive blocked off. Officers still on scene at the 1600 block of Montreal Street. #yqrtraffic #yqr https://t.co/rw5oEq0U8G — Allison Bamford (@allisonbamford) April 13, 2019

All traffic was diverted on Saskatchewan Drive from Toronto Street to Quebec Street.

As of 2:45 p.m. Saturday, police say the area is safe and all traffic is back to normal.

Police continue to investigate.

WATCH: Regina police warn elderly about recent trend in credit card theft (March 21)