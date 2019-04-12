Canada
April 12, 2019 6:30 pm

Regina woman, 64, dies after being struck by vehicle

Regina Police Service is investigating after a woman, 64, died from being hit by a vehicle near Pasqua Hospital on Friday.

A 64-year-old woman, who was hit by a vehicle near the Pasqua Hospital on Friday, died of her injuries.

Police were called to the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive shortly after midnight.

Police say the woman was taken to hospital in serious condition, but she died around 11:15 a.m. Friday.

The woman’s family has been notified.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Police say they are still investigating. Anyone with information can call Regina Police Service or Crime Stoppers.

