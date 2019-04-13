Suspect wanted after sexual assault in Toronto elevator: police

Toronto police have released security images of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in an elevator in the city’s northwest end Friday night.

Police said officers received a call for a sexual assault in the area of Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue West around 10:20 p.m.

Investigators said they determined that a 27-year-old woman entered an apartment building in the area and was followed by a man.

She then entered an elevator in the building and the man entered after her.

Police allege that after the doors closed, the man grabbed her and sexually assaulted her.

On Saturday, police released images of a suspect in the hope that the public will be able to identify him.

He is described as 20 to 30 years old, approximately five feet three inches to five feet five inches tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a light-coloured blue jean vest, a navy blue sweater, light-coloured pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.