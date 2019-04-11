Suspect wanted after attempted robbery of senior in Milton: police

Halton Regional Police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with what investigators say was an attempted robbery of a senior in Milton on Wednesday.

Police said shortly before noon, an 87-year-old woman was sitting on her walker outside of a senior’s home on Bronte Street when a woman attempted to rob her of her jewelry.

Investigators said a grey or silver Nissan, either a Rogue or Murano, pulled up, and the woman got out of the passenger side of the vehicle, approached the elderly woman and allegedly began demanding that she hand over her rings.

Police said the suspect then began pulling on the senior’s fingers.

The senior resisted, however, and the suspect got back into the vehicle, which then allegedly sped away in an unknown direction.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Police released a security image of the vehicle early Thursday morning, though no licence plate was recorded.

The suspect has been described as five feet five inches tall and around 150 pounds with brown hair pulled into a ponytail. She was wearing a white shirt, button-up sweater, a blue or black skirt and black shoes at the time of the alleged incident.

Police were unable to provide a description of the driver of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.