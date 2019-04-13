Police release image of suspect vehicle after shooting in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are hoping the public will be able to assist in identifying suspects after a shooting in the city’s fashion district early Saturday.

Investigators released a security image of a red four-door Lexus they believe was involved in the shooting, which took place shortly before 1 a.m. near King Street West and Brant Street.

Police said a 25-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the area when he became involved in a verbal altercation with occupants of a car.

During the altercation, police said four shots were fired and the man was struck twice.

Officials said the vehicle, which is believed to have had three occupants, then fled the area going westbound on King Street and north on Portland Street.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the shooting is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.