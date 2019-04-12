New Calgary market opens in 1912 heritage building: ‘I love being part of it!’

Honey producer Bert Blouin has taken his portable hive to a lot of places around Calgary.

“These bees, they’ve been to the Stampede, they’ve been to Aggie Days,” Blouin said.

Now Blouin and his bees will be making weekly appearances at a new spot, as the Calgary Urban Market begins operating in a 1912 heritage building in the Ogden neighbourhood.

Market organizers are renting space from the building’s owner, the Victory Foundation, which uses the facility to provide long-term housing to help the homeless get off the street.

“This is where we deliver our meal program for the men,” the foundation’s Matthew Bannermann said, pointing to an area where market vendors will set up, as well as in a large space “where we normally have our church services.”

The woman who’s co-ordinating the market lives just a few blocks away.

“I just thought it would bring life to Ogden,” Elizabeth Scofield said. “So when I talked with the Victory (Foundation), they thought I had a good concept, and they were willing to back it.”

The foundation was glad to be able to help Scofield get the market going.

“We’re just very happy that the community itself is going to be able to come here,” Bannermann said. “And then just be together.”

The weekly market will feature about 15 vendors when it opens on Saturday, April 13, adding more as summer approaches.

The year-round lineup will feature vendors like Elise Noel, who will be selling her handcrafted soaps and bath bombs.

“I love being part of it!” Noel said. “This is a beautiful building, everything is warm and welcoming.”

Blouin is also looking forward to setting up his table full of honey and beeswax candles.

“It’s good for the area to have a market,” Blouin said.

He believes his bees will also enjoy the experience.

“The bees will love it!” Blouin said. “As long as there’s a little bit of honey in there, they’re happy.”