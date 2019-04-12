Nanaimo spiked drinks
April 12, 2019 3:57 pm

Nanaimo RCMP issue warning after tampered drinks reported at local club

By Online News Producer  Global News

Drink tampering often involves a drug known as Rohypnol, GHB or Ketamine being discreetly added to a beverage.

AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File
A A

Nanaimo RCMP have issued a warning after two women reported having their drinks tampered with at a local nightclub.

Police received a report Wednesday saying the women’s drinks were spiked on April 5 at an undisclosed club.

WATCH: (Aired Aug. 26, 2014) Nail polish detects date-rape drug

Drink tampering often involves a drug known as Rohypnol, GHB or ketamine being discreetly added to a beverage.

Within 10 to 20 minutes of the drug being added to the drink, the unsuspecting target may experience a number of physical symptoms including feeling lightheaded, slurred speech or even a loss of consciousness.

READ MORE: How 3 women may have saved a stranger from date rape

Police are reminding bar patrons to not leave their drinks unattended or accept a drink from a stranger.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who has fallen victim to drink tampering, is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Ketamine
Nanaimo
Nanaimo GHB
Nanaimo Rohypnol
Nanaimo spiked drinks
Rohypnol
Spiked drink warning Nanaimo
Tampered Drinks
Vancouver Island

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.