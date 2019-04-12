Nanaimo RCMP issue warning after tampered drinks reported at local club

Nanaimo RCMP have issued a warning after two women reported having their drinks tampered with at a local nightclub.

Police received a report Wednesday saying the women’s drinks were spiked on April 5 at an undisclosed club.

Drink tampering often involves a drug known as Rohypnol, GHB or ketamine being discreetly added to a beverage.

Within 10 to 20 minutes of the drug being added to the drink, the unsuspecting target may experience a number of physical symptoms including feeling lightheaded, slurred speech or even a loss of consciousness.

Police are reminding bar patrons to not leave their drinks unattended or accept a drink from a stranger.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who has fallen victim to drink tampering, is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477