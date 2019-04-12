Barrie man allegedly robs second Circle K convenience store, police say

A man reportedly robbed a Circle K convenience store in Barrie this morning, followed by another alleged burglary that took place at a different Circle K in the city on Wednesday, police say.

Officers say the robbery took place at 477 Grove Street East at 4:45 a.m. and confirm that the suspect was involved in the Circle K robbery at 353 Duckworth Street two days ago.

READ MORE: Police searching for armed man who allegedly robbed Barrie convenience store

This was determined through video surveillance footage and information provided by the store clerk about the alleged robber, Barrie police added.

Similar to the robbery on Wednesday, the suspect was armed with bear repellent-like spray, police say, but this time he discharged it onto the store clerk.

The clerk was incapacitated for a short time but was not seriously injured, Barrie officers say.

READ MORE: Barrie woman charged with impaired driving in Innisfil

Police say the suspect is described as a white male, who is between five-foot-11 to six feet tall, with a medium build, dark-coloured eyebrows and wearing an all-black sweater, pants, toque, balaclava and shoes.

The red bandana that the suspect wore in the area of his left hip on the alleged incident on Wednesday was not present this time, police say.

WATCH: Winnipeg vape shop posts video of robbery to shame thieves (March 13)

READ MORE: Country music star Aaron Goodvin to headline Barrie’s 2019 Canada Day party

After robbing the store, the suspect reportedly fled on foot with an undisclosed sum of money and cigarettes, officers added.

Police say anyone with information can contact the Barrie Police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025, ext. 2741, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or can leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com