Country music star Aaron Goodvin to headline Barrie’s 2019 Canada Day party

The Canadian country music star Aaron Goodvin will headline a 2019 Canada Day party in Barrie and will be supported by the up-and-coming Kalsey Kulyk.

According to a press release issued by the City of Barrie, the concert will be held by the city and the Downtown Barrie Business Association’s Promenade Days, a Canada Day event along Dunlop Street, which the release says will run from June 28 to July 1.

I mean, we love @AaronGoodvin , but some of the "bad guys" will do whatever it takes to get cheap heat.#Barrie#CanadaDay#PromenadeDays https://t.co/Nnn93NnXkL — Barrie Wrestling🍁 (@BarrieWrestling) April 12, 2019

The Canada Day festivities will include vendors in Heritage Park, family activities and live entertainment, funded partly by the Canadian government and Tim Hortons. According to the release, some activities will include Canadian wildlife displays, free face-painting and inflatables, which will take place between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Canada Day weekend will begin with the Meridian Place anniversary on Friday, June 28, the press release says, and the Snowbirds demonstration team will put on two air shows above Kempenfelt Bay on June 28 and 29.

At the end of the night on Monday, July 1, the release says the City of Barrie will present a fireworks show over Kempenfelt Bay at 10 p.m. If the weather is bad, the fireworks will instead be held on July 2, the release adds.

