Barrie woman charged with impaired driving in Innisfil

A 22-year-old Barrie woman has been charged with impaired driving after South Simcoe police say officers found her in the front seat of a parked car at Innisfil Beach Park.

According to police, the vehicle was parked and running in the park’s parking area on Innisfil Beach Road. Officers say they approached the woman and discovered signs of intoxication, including the odour of alcohol and cannabis, on Wednesday around 1 p.m.

The woman was then arrested and sent to the North Division.

Police say her breath test showed that she was well over the legal alcohol limit and that her licence has since been suspended for 90 days and her vehicle impounded for seven.

According to South Simcoe police, the woman was charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) above the limit of 0.08 and being a novice driver whose BAC was above zero.

Officers say the woman was released with a future court date.