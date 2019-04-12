Police searching for armed man who allegedly robbed Barrie convenience store

Police are searching for a man who is reportedly armed with a bear repellent-like product and a knife after an alleged robbery took place at a Circle K convenience store in the city of Barrie on Wednesday.

Through surveillance footage, police say they can confirm the description of the lone suspect as a five-foot-11 white man who was wearing an all-black sweater, pants, tuque, balaclava and shoes at the time of the alleged incident. Police add that a neatly folded red bandana was tucked into the man’s left hip area.

The man reportedly entered the store at 353 Duckworth St. with the repellent and knife at 4:51 a.m. Wednesday and put a black backpack on the store’s counter, officers say.

According to Barrie police, the man then demanded money, and the store clerk complied.

The undisclosed amount of money was put in the backpack, and the suspect then allegedly fled the scene on foot, police add.

Officers say those with information can contact the Barrie police Investigative Services at 705-725-7025 ext. 2054 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip at www.p3tips.com.