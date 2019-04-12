Layoffs announced at Saskatchewan Polytechnic

Layoffs have been announced at all Saskatchewan Polytechnic campuses in the province.

The school said in a statement 19 full-time and part-time staff have received layoff notices – seven academic staff and 12 professional services employees.

A Sask Polytech spokesperson said the reduction represents a .94 per cent reduction in its workforce, and came as part of its annual review.

“It is critical that we remain focused on the future and on our mission to educate students, and provide skilled and successful graduates,” Sask Polytech said in a statement.

The school said careful management of vacancies, including out-of-scope positions, will be undertaken.

The Saskatchewan government did not increase funding for post-secondary institutions in its 2019-20 budget. The school has not said if that was a factor in announcing the layoffs.