Tuition rising 3.4% at University of Saskatchewan

Tuition at the University of Saskatchewan is going up for the 2019-20 school year.

Students will see tuition go up an average of 3.4 per cent.

READ MORE: University of Saskatchewan opening doors for Indigenous engineering students

That means arts and science students will be paying $220 to $260 more than this year.

Undergraduate students will also pay nearly $950 in various fees.

The University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union (USSU) said it’s disappointed with the increase.

“Students want university education to be accessible and affordable, as well as being high quality,” said Brent Kobes, vice-president of operations and finance with the USSU.

“With a 3.4 per cent increase, it’s getting harder and harder for that argument to be made that it’s accessible and affordable.”

READ MORE: No funding increase in provincial budget for Saskatchewan’s universities

The university said tuition rates were set in advance of the annual provincial budget and are not raised to compensate for shortfalls.

The province announced no funding increase in its 2019-20 budget to the university’s operating budget.

Tuition at the Saskatoon campus went up on average 4.8 per cent in 2018-19.