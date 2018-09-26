Saskatchewan Polytechnic recognized for auto body technician programs

Certified Collision Care has recognized Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s auto body technician programs that train students to repair vehicles to manufacturer specifications.

The post-secondary institution is the only one in North America to achieve Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) certification with Fiat Chrysler, Ford, Kia and Nissan.

“This is a very proud moment to showcase the level and quality of training Sask Polytech provides our auto body technician program students,” Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO Larry Rosia said in a press release.

“The OEM certification from Certified Collision Care emphasizes the world-class education our students receive and will help to increase their job-readiness upon graduating.”

OEM certification recognizes organizations that have made investments required to ensure vehicles are properly repaired to auto manufacturer specifications.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic said it followed the same process as collision repair facilities to receive certification.

The post-secondary institution offers a one-year certificate and provides the in-school portion of apprenticeship training for the auto body technician programs.

Certified Collision Care is the Canadian division of Assured Performance Network, the largest network of OEM certified repair providers in the world.