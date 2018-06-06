NWCC, Sask Polytech partnership provides training to Indigenous students in B.C.

The Northwest Community College (NWCC) and Saskatchewan Polytechnic are working together to deliver the Warehouse Worker program to 12 Indigenous students in northern B.C.

The two post-secondary institutions signed a contract to deliver the Warehouse Worker program through a blended classroom that includes two-way video conferencing and online training.

“We are always looking at new and innovative ways to deliver training to our students and we are pleased to have this agreement with Saskatchewan Polytechnic,” NWCC president Ken Burt said in a press release.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic president and CEO Larry Rosia said delivering training through two-way video conferencing and online curriculum is a first for both them and NWCC.

Instructor-led training for the program will take place over a 24-week period, starting in April and ending in September.

Prince Rupert students will be required to complete training activities online outside of the virtual classroom.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic serves 28,000 students through applied learning opportunities at campuses in the province, and through extensive distance education opportunities.