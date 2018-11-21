Saskatchewan Polytechnic looking at virtual reality training

Saskatchewan Polytechnic has entered into a partnership with White Rabbit VR to assess the scope of using virtual reality (VR) for existing courses.

They will work together over the next two months to explore training opportunities for students in the construction and transportation schools.

“Using virtual reality is a great way to immerse students in course content. This technology allows students to access VR training materials from a classroom, office or home,” the schools’ dean, Paul Carter, said in a press release.

“Through this exploration project we are looking at opportunities to create powerful and engaging immersive educational experiences for our students.”

White Rabbit VR is a division of Regina-based media production company Twisted Pair Productions.

Twisted Pair Productions president Mike MacNaughton said the pilot project will look to push boundaries of VR training to take advantage of not just today’s technology, but also the VR of tomorrow.

Around 28,000 post-secondary students attend Saskatchewan Polytechnic campuses in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon, as well as distance learning opportunities.