Wendy Williams files for divorce from husband Kevin Hunter

Wendy Willaims is filing for divorce after more than 20 years of marriage.

Page Six is reports that the daytime talk show host has filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter after almost 22 years of marriage.

Rumours have recently surfaced that Hunter had been cheating on Williams with another woman.

Earlier this year, after taking a two-month hiatus, Williams returned to her show and addressed the state of her marriage amid persistent cheating rumours.

“I’m still very much in love with my husband,” the host said. “Don’t ask me about mine.”

She then pointed to the wedding ring on her finger and added, “It ain’t going anywhere. Not in this lifetime.”

A spokesperson for The Wendy Williams Show syndication company Debmar-Mercury told ET Canada, “Wendy and her family have been a part of Debmar-Mercury for over 10 years. We respect their privacy regarding personal matters. As always, we remain committed to bringing an entertaining and topical show to our viewers.“

Williams’ personal rep gave the following statement to ET: “Thank you to everyone for respecting the family’s privacy during this time. Kevin is supportive of Wendy and they are working through this process together. No additional comment will be provided at this time.”

In March, Williams revealed that she was living at a sober house to deal with substance abuse issues.