Man charged after video catches alleged shoe thief in Amherstview

The man repeatedly caught on video allegedly stealing shoes from an Amherstview business has been arrested, according to Napanee OPP.

On Wednesday, OPP released security footage showing a man entering an unidentified business in Amherstview and appearing to take two pairs of children’s shoes.

OPP say this was the third time the same man had entered the business to steal shoes, despite the added security measures.

Const. Steve Earle with the Napanee OPP says after the security footage was circulated on social media, OPP received several reports identifying the man in the video.

On Thursday night, OPP executed a search warrant at a home on Galt Street in the Village of Bath, Ont.

Daniel Kennelly, 54, was arrested at the home and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and one count of possession of stolen property.

Kennelly was released on bail with conditions and is scheduled to appear again in court in May.

Police say they seized a large quantity of property at the home, and more information about the case will be released in the coming days.