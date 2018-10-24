Kingston police searching for ATM thief

Kingston police have released security footage of a woman who they say took cash left at an ATM by another person.

On Oct. 4 around 3:30 p.m., police say an unidentified person pulled up to a drive-thru ATM at a bank on Gardiners Road to make a cash withdrawal.

The person completed the transaction but then drove away, forgetting to take their money.

Shortly after, police say a woman pulled up to the ATM and security footage shows her getting out of her vehicle and taking the cash from the machine.

Police would not release how much cash was allegedly stolen.

They did release security images of the driver, hoping that someone may recognize her.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Graedon Schaule at 613-549-4660 ext. 6272 or via email at gschaule@kingstonpolice.ca