Man caught on video again stealing shoes from Amherstview business: OPP

OPP are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify a man who they say has repeatedly entered an Amherstview business to allegedly steal children’s shoes.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., video surveillance from the business shows a man entering a room filled with shoes and taking two pairs of children’s shoes.

OPP say this is the third time the same man has been caught on video stealing the shoes from the same business. The owners of the business told police they do not want their business named for privacy reasons.

In early February of this year, OPP released a tweet showing the same man with the same red coat entering the business and taking one pair of shoes.

OPP are concerned about the man’s behaviour since the business has taken measures to ramp up its security but the man keeps finding a way in to take the shoes.

From the latest security footage taken on Sunday, the man is wearing a red coat and jeans and appears to be Caucasian with reddish-brown hair.

Anyone with information about the thefts can call OPP at 613-354-3369.