Emergency crews battling fire at Brampton scrap yard

Brampton fire crews are on scene for a fire that broke out at a steel scrap yard in Brampton Thursday evening.

Peel police said at around 5 p.m., crews responded to 471 Intermodal Road, near Goreway Drive and Hwy 407, for a large steel scrap pile on fire.

Police said no one was injured in the blaze.

Brampton fire chief Bill Boyes said crews, along with the Ministry of Environment, are monitoring air quality as the fire continues to burn.

Brampton Fire is warning residents in the area to keep their windows closed and turn off ventilation systems.