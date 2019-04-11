Bridge construction now off the ground in park near Peachland

Two years after they were wiped out, two bridges in Hardy Falls Regional Park were flown in Thursday morning to replace ones destroyed by the 2017 floods.

Wildcat Helicopters, along with a Central Okanagan construction crew, lifted in the new bridges and bridge approaches.

The updated structures were designed by Advanced Research and Development Canada with clearance in mind, as the improved bridges will be higher above the creek.

In 2017, rising water levels in Deep Creek destroyed the two bridges, their approaches and the trail leading to the Hardy Falls viewpoint.

The bridges were funded by the Provincial Disaster Assistance program to the tune of just under $48,400.

The butchered bridges closed the park, but the spring of 2017 doled out damage to multiple spots in the Central Okanagan.

Some other areas affected by flooding in 2017 included Killarney Beach Community Park, Mill Creek Regional Park and Fintry Community Park.

Construction is expected to wrap up sometime in May when the park will be open.