Osoyoos flood repairs plus improvements will cost half a million dollars: staff report

It could cost more than $500,000 to repair flood damage to the Osoyoos Lake shoreline and make improvements to withstand future flood events, according to a staff report to council.

In the spring of 2018, Osoyoos Lake encountered above average lake levels that caused significant flooding throughout the town’s lakeside locations.

One of the areas hardest hit was Cottonwood Park, a popular tourist beach with meandering walkways and viewpoints overlooking the lake.

An engineering report conducted by TRUE Consulting said the existing allan block retaining walls running adjacent to the lake’s edge encountered erosion.

As a result, the four wall sections are leaning outward, concrete and asphalt walkways have sunken and surrounding landscape areas have been compromised.

Several repair options are being presented to Osoyoos town council on Monday, with administration recommending the most expensive option.

Jim Dinwoodie, director of operational services, said town council should give pre-budget approval to repair the retaining wall with improvements and upgrade park lighting.

The total cost of the project would be $558,000, but Emergency Management BC has indicated it will chip in $281,565, leaving the town to fund the remaining $276,435 through reserves and resort municipality funding.

Staff suggest the project be undertaken in the early spring of 2019 and complete prior to the Victoria Day civic holiday.

Town council will review the options at the regular open meeting on Dec.03 at 2:00 p.m.