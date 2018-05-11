B.C. flooding 2018

BC Flooding 2018
May 11, 2018 2:07 pm
Updated: May 11, 2018 2:27 pm

Flood water could overwhelm Osoyoos sewer system

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Osoyoos Lake is at flood stage.

Osoyoos is the latest flood stricken Okanagan municipality to declare a State of Local Emergency.

The rising level of Osoyoos Lake has swamped properties and is threatening town infrastructure.

Homeowners with flooded basements have been ordered to stop pumping water into the sewer system.

“The act of causing this water to enter the sewer system in current conditions is causing pump infrastructure to function beyond capacity which may result in a breakdown of the town sewer management system,” states a news release.

People ignoring the sump pump order could be penalized.

