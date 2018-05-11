BC Flooding
May 11, 2018
Updated: May 11, 2018 2:31 am

Osoyoos hotel, RV park latest to evacuate due to flooding

An evacuation order was carried out at the Coast Osoyoos Beach Hotel as well as the Paradise Park RV Resort Thursday night.

“We had to shut down gas and power due to flooding in the lower level,” Osoyoos Fire Chief Ryan McCaskill said.

Osoyoos Lake is usually dozens of metres away from the hotel down and across a sandy beach.

The beach at the Coast Osoyoos Beach Hotel when Osoyoos Lake is at normal levels.

On Tuesday, the Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and Town of Osoyoos warned the lake could rise above 916 feet above sea level and it surpassed that level Thursday night.

The latest graph published by the U.S. Geological Survey form information collected on the American side of Osoyoos Lake shows a constant climb upward that looks unstoppable.

USGS graph of Osoyoos Lake May 10, 2018.

Evacuation orders affect numerous homes in East Osoyoos and at the north end of the lake in Willow Beach.

Hundreds of homes on Osoyoos Lake were put on evacuation alert Thursday night, and all those addresses can be found on the RDOS website.

An order was sent out by the town earlier Thursday night for residents to cease pumping groundwater into the sewer system.

