Evacuation order issued for Willow Beach near Osoyoos

Some resident of Willow Beach, near Osoyoos B.C., were told to leave their homes immediately late Thursday afternoon.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the evacuation order at 4 p.m. because of “flooding and lake inundation.”

An emergency support services centre has been set up at the Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos.

The 16 units impacted by the evacuation order are all at 9330 202 Ave.