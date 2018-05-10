BC Flooding
May 10, 2018 7:57 pm

Evacuation order issued for Willow Beach near Osoyoos

By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News
A map of the Willow Beach evacuation order area.

A map of the Willow Beach evacuation order area.

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen
A A

Some resident of Willow Beach, near Osoyoos B.C., were told to leave their homes immediately late Thursday afternoon.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen issued the evacuation order at 4 p.m. because of “flooding and lake inundation.”

An emergency support services centre has been set up at the Sonora Community Centre in Osoyoos.

The 16 units impacted by the evacuation order are all at 9330 202 Ave.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC Flooding
bc floods 2018
Evacuation Order
osoyoos
Osoyoos Lake
Willow Beach

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News