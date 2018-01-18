$5M to repair flood damage at Upper Vernon Creek in Kelowna

Channel restoration on Upper Vernon Creek will start on Jan. 22.

The creek was damaged during the spring 2017 flooding.

The work includes removing the existing damaged concrete flume, installing an impermeable liner along the channel bottom, constructing fish-friendly instream structures, lining the channel with rock to prevent erosion, and replanting vegetation along the banks of the creek, an announcement from the City of Kelowna states.

The work is expected to be complete by the end of March.

The cost of the work is estimated at $5 million, with 80 per cent of that funded by Emergency Management B.C.

The project is part of Kelowna’s 2017 Flood Recovery Plan.

A number of creeks, lakeshore parks and public spaces are slated for restoration and mitigation work in 2018.

Some traffic impact is expected on Jim Bailey Crescent and Bubna Road.