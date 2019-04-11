Work on Highway 85 in Kitchener gets underway, expect delays
On Wednesday night, Waterloo Region commuters experienced their first hint of what lies ahead.
The express lanes of Highway 85 were closed in both directions from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. which is set to continue through Friday night, according to the MTO.
Traffic will still be able to access on- and off-ramps through the collector lanes which will remain open.
In addition, traffic in the express lanes was reduced to a single lane on Thursday which is set to continue until the end of May.
Travelers will have to also deal with occasional closures of the collector lanes at night. This will also have an effect on some exit ramps including Bruce Street, Wellington Road and Edna Street.
