Saskatchewan students commemorate 150th anniversary of Treaty 6 with trek

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It’s a meaningful walk for students from the Chief Ahtahkakoop School, commemorating 150 years of Treaty 6.

With horses, a wagon, and ferries to help them along the way, the class of 19 Native Studies students trekked about 140 km over the span of five days, from Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation to Fort Carlton.

“We wanted to do something out of the ordinary, we wanted to do something where they could remember it,” said Eleonore R. Maurcie, a teacher.

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On the walk, students said they have had meaningful conversations helping them realize what their ancestors have experienced on the land.

“We saw prairie chickens, and back in the day, our ancestors probably would have hunted that down to survive,” said Teasha Johnstone.

“It gives it me, like all of us an experience, like how our people back then used to live and survive. And … just to relate to that feeling really like makes me like really proud to be Native,” said Shayla Ledoux.

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While the weather didn’t always cooperate, the students stayed determined.

“They’ve become so resilient, and they have had to become resilient. The conditions that some of them live in, things that don’t easily come to them,” said Maurice.

And while they continue to learn about self-discipline, they say their favourite part is being with their friends and community along the way.

Watch the video above for more on the commemorative trek.