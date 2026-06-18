Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina alternative school celebrates 1st class of graduates

By Hannah Sangster Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 9:06 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Students graduate against all odds'
Students graduate against all odds
WATCH: Cornwall Alternative School is celebrating their first graduating class in its 53-year history. Hannah Sangster has more in the video.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Cornwall Alternative School is celebrating their first graduating class in its 53-year history.

What started decades ago as a downtown tutoring program run by social workers now stands as a school that helps kids who deal with significant barriers in the traditional education system.

Cornwall’s principal, Andrew Irwin-Pasloski, says, “If you can think of any reason for a student not succeeding in mainstream school, they come here. We have lots of behaviour issues, addiction, trauma, lots of mental health issues — you name it, we see it here.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The graduation highlights not only the student’s academic achievements, but the impact that prioritizing Indigenous education in a curriculum can have, as 90 per cent of Cornwall’s students come from First Nations, Metis, and Inuit backgrounds.

Irwin-Pasloski added, “Honestly, just with us getting Grade 12, it provides students with hope. Now we don’t necessarily have to transition students out, and we can really focus on raising those graduation rates of Indigenous students.”

Story continues below advertisement

One of the graduating students, Angelina Peigan, hopes to become a nurse, saying she feels called to help others because she’s been given help.

“I’m so excited and I hope I make Cornwall Alternative proud with my career and my future.”

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices