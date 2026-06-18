Black Montreal police employees told management some are worried about going to work

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Black employees of the Montreal police force have sent a letter to management saying some have concerns about going to work after the dismantling of a patrol unit over serious allegations of racist misconduct.

The letter was dated June 14, two days after senior police officials held a late evening news conference announcing they had suspended two officers and reassigned 14 others over allegations of racism and other reprehensible behaviour.

Police Chief Fady Dagher said on June 12 that the investigation began in March after information was provided by fellow officers.

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“Silence does not build trust. Protecting those who speak out does,” the employees wrote in the internal letter sent to the police service’s deputy director Marc Charbonneau.

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The Black employees noted in the letter that they had learned about efforts to identify whistleblowers in some units.

“As a result, some employees of the (Montreal police) fear reprisals and in some cases, are even reluctant to go to work,” the group wrote in the letter.

They also said that the police force must protect those who had the courage to denounce disgraceful behaviour, as well as those who collaborate in the internal investigations.

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The letter, shared with The Canadian Press by the civil rights advocacy group Red Coalition, was signed by a committee representing the employees but does not include any individual names.

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The warnings from the Black employees are coming at a time when the Quebec government is facing mounting calls to launch an independent inquiry into the police force in order to restore public trust.

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Several civil rights groups and politicians have said that allegations of racism and misconduct at the department aren’t new, and urgently need to be addressed.

Hundreds of residents also rallied outside the police station at the heart of the controversy on Monday, garnering cheers of support as they marched through the multicultural neighbourhood of Montréal-Nord.

Though the force set up a hotline for whistleblowers, the letter says it’s not enough to restore trust. They say the force must strengthen existing reporting mechanisms so that they are perceived as safe, independent and credible, and that employees can use those mechanisms without fearing personal or professional consequences.

“We are committed to contributing to efforts aimed at bringing about a change in organizational culture, with a view to fostering a better sense of community within the police force and ensuring that the service provided to the public remains true to its mission to serve and protect,” the employees wrote.

A spokesperson for Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada confirmed that the mayor is aware of the letter and she will organize a meeting as soon as possible.

Montreal police told The Canadian Press they would try to respond to questions about the letter on Friday.

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The brotherhood that represents Montreal police officers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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The Montreal police chief has said two officers could face criminal charges, noting they are still investigating a series of allegations, including reports that some of the officers had cut the hair of racialized citizens to turn into “trophies.”

Former Montreal police officer André Gélinas says though he has been retired since 2019, he believes the system in place works and the force is taking the investigation seriously.

“You don’t see the police chief come out to hold a press conference at 10:30 p.m. if it’s not serious,” he said in an interview.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 18, 2026.