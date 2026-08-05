Gordie Howe bridge now open to pedestrians, cyclists

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After opening to vehicular traffic last week following months of delay, the Gordie Howe International Bridge opened to pedestrians and cyclists wanting to cross the border on the newly built $6.4-billion bridge.

As of 8 a.m. eastern on Wednesday, travellers can cross on foot or bicycle using the multi-use pathway on the bridge, the Gordie Howe International Bridge Authority said on its website.

“The number of people that can be on the path at any one time over the initial opening days will be limited to support smooth operations,” the website said.

The multi-use pathway is free for all users, the authority said.

Travellers have to pay a toll of $8 per personal vehicle, in addition to $8 per trailer if they are driving a personal vehicle with a trailer.

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Anyone taking a large commercial or passenger vehicle or a hazardous or oversized vehicle will have to pay $12 per axle.

Anyone using the bridge, even if they don’t cross the bridge in its entirety, will need to have proper documentation, the Canada Border Services Agency said.

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“Even if you don’t walk or cycle across the entire bridge, you need your travel documents. Be ready to report to #CBSA officers to ensure a smooth border crossing,” the CBSA said in a social media statement.

Canadian officials marked the opening ceremony for the bridge on July 24. Cars, personal vehicles and commercial trucks could start crossing on July 27.

The bridge is named after Canadian hockey icon Gordie Howe, who played much of his professional career with the Detroit Red Wings. Howe’s family undertook the first crossing over the bridge in their private vehicle.

A truck belonging to Onfreight Logistics, a trucking company based in Tecumseh, Ont., became the first commercial vehicle to cross the Gordie Howe bridge on Monday. The truck was carrying auto parts bound for Michigan’s auto-manufacturing industry.

1:43 Canada marks Gordie Howe bridge opening amid trade tensions

Why was the bridge delayed?

In February, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to block the opening of the bridge.

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“I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve. We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote on social media.

Canada paid entirely for the construction of the bridge, but it is jointly owned by Canada and Michigan.

On July 10, after months of negotiations, Housing and Infrastructure Minister Gregor Robertson and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that the bridge would be opening on July 27, following a new revenue-sharing agreement.