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Canada

Trial of man accused of killing his 9-year-old daughter to wrap up its second week

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2026 8:15 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trial of Montreal man accused of murdering his young daughter begins in New York State'
Trial of Montreal man accused of murdering his young daughter begins in New York State
WATCH: Trial of Montreal man accused of murdering his young daughter begins in New York State – Jul 20, 2026
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More testimonies are scheduled Wednesday in the trial of a man accused of killing his nine-year-old daughter last summer during a trip to New York.

Luciano Frattolin is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse in the death of Melina Frattolin, who lived in Montreal.

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The 46-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to both charges and has been held without bail since his arrest in July 2025.

His trial began two weeks ago and the prosecution is expected to present the last of their witnesses.

On Tuesday, a forensic scientist from the New York State Police testified she found traces of blood on the jacket the girl was wearing when she died.

She did not specify whose blood was on the jacket.

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