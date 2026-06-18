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Canada

Rutland’s ‘Blue Shirts’ return to support businesses, community

By Cohan Sassaman Global News
Posted June 18, 2026 11:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Rutland street patrols resume'
Rutland street patrols resume
The Rutland Business Association is relaunching its street patrol program to combat street disorder and help local businesses. Cohan Sassaman reports.
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Business owners in Rutland say they’re tired of dealing with theft, disorder and makeshift camps behind their stores.

Now, a community patrol program known as the “Blue Shirts” is making a comeback.

Starting July 13, a team of three paid ambassadors will patrol parks, streets and business areas across Rutland from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday, checking on vulnerable people, responding to community concerns and helping connect people with services before situations escalate.

Kelowna’s Rutland will be getting a new block watch program called the ‘blue shirts’ they will start their patrols Middle of july View image in full screen
Kelowna’s Rutland will be getting a new block watch program called the ‘blue shirts’ they will start their patrols Middle of july. Cohan Sassaman

The ambassadors will carry first aid kits, naloxone kits, litter cleanup equipment and graffiti removal supplies. The goal is to address quality-of-life concerns while acting as a visible presence throughout the neighbourhood.

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The program was first launched as a pilot project in 2024 but was unable to continue through the winter.

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“We reviewed what worked and what didn’t,” said Cathy Paterson, URBA’s interim executive director.

“We learned that the funding we had available at the time was not sufficient. We needed more funds to really run an effective program.”

Paterson says businesses have been calling for action as theft and other challenges continue to impact the neighbourhood.

“Businesses are losing thousands of dollars through theft and other business challenges,” she said.

For business owner Rozlan Moh Jais, the patrols are a welcome addition.

“That’s a very good effort,” said Moh Jais. “We’re glad they put in an initiative so Rutland won’t be a dump.

“I’m very attached to Rutland. Some people say it’s a dump, but to me it’s a family-oriented place.”

Businesses will also have access to an on-call phone number where they can report issues such as litter, graffiti, loitering and cleanliness concerns.

More serious incidents, such as break-ins or thefts, will continue to be handled by the RCMP or bylaw officers.

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