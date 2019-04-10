Late-night construction planned for Hwy. 401 in Waterloo region all weekend

For those with late-night travel plans heading in and out of Waterloo region this weekend, be prepared to find alternate routes as there are a host of closures and lane reductions slated for Highway 401.

According to the Ministry of Transportation Ontario website, Highway 401 will see its right lane closed between Fountain Street South and Townline Road nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday.

The eastbound on-ramp from Shantz Road to Highway 401 will also close on Thursday at 11 p.m. and reopen Friday morning at 6 a.m.

In addition, the Highway 8 southbound off-ramp to Highway 401 will close Friday at 11 p.m. and reopen Saturday at 7 a.m.

Later that night, the eastbound ramp off of Highway 401 to Highway 8 will close at 11 p.m. and reopen the following morning at 7 a.m.