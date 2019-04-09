Charges laid after 3-vehicle collision in North Dumfries closed Hwy. 8 on Monday

Cambridge OPP have laid charges in connection with a three-vehicle collision in North Dumfries on Monday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the collision on Highway 8 South between Branchton and Morrison roads just after 2 p.m.

One driver, a 54-year-old woman from Dunnville, was transported to hospital by air ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A second driver, a 44-year-old woman from Cambridge, was also transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man driving the third vehicle was not injured in the collision.

Serious 3 vehicle collision Hwy 8 S between Branchton Rd and Morrison Rd, Cambridge. One party transported by land ambulance, one party transported by air ambulance with serious injuries. Highway closed for several hours. Media inquiries contact PC Lauren Ball 416-428-0053 ^lb pic.twitter.com/pp5ZILlfe4 — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) April 8, 2019

Witnesses told police that one of the vehicles had been travelling in an erratic manner and may have been trying to pass another vehicle when the crash occurred.

The collision left the highway closed for several hours on Monday.

Cathy Kelly, 44, is facing several charges related to driving under the influence as well as a criminal negligence charge.