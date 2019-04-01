Novice driver on Hwy. 401 clocked travelling 170 km/h: Northumberland OPP

A novice driver from Cobourg faces several charges, including stunt driving, following a traffic stop on Highway 401 last week.

Northumberland OPP say around 3 p.m. on March 24, an officer stopped an eastbound sedan after it was allegedly clocked travelling 170 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

Police allege the man, a Class G1 licensed driver, was under the influence of alcohol and registered an “alert” reading with an approved screening device.

Trenlin Troy Aaron Smart, 23, of Cobourg, was charged with racing a motor vehicle, being a novice driver with a blood alcohol content above zero, holding a Class G1 licence while driving on a prohibited highway and driving without a qualified driver.

His licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded, both for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on May 8.

