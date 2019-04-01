Northumberland County driver charged by Cobourg police after allegedly travelling twice the legal speed limit

A Roseneath, Ont., man faces charges after he allegedly drove more than twice the posted speed limit in the town of Cobourg on Sunday.

Cobourg police were conducting a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Elgin Street and Chipping Park Boulevard when officers say they clocked a vehicle travelling 117 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

Police stopped the vehicle, and officers say they determined the driver had been consuming alcohol.

Richard Anderson, 39, of Roseneath, was charged with stunt driving and failure to provide an insurance card.

His driver’s licence was suspended, and his vehicle was impounded both for seven days.

No other details were provided on the incident.

