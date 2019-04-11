Hampstead mayor’s comments ‘absolutely unacceptable’: Valérie Plante

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is calling on a west-end mayor to apologize and withdraw from the public debate on Quebec’s secularism bill.

William Steinberg made “absolutely unacceptable comments” when he compared the province’s proposed religious neutrality legislation to ethnic cleansing, she added.

“These comments sparked outrage throughout Quebec, with good reason,” said Plante in a statement. “Mayor Steinberg’s comments have no place in this public debate.”

The Coalition Avenir Québec government tabled its controversial Bill 21 in March. It would bar certain civil servants in positions of authority — including teachers — from wearing religious garb in the workplace.

While the legislation has been widely criticized, municipal and provincial politicians of all stripes have distanced themselves from Steinberg’s remarks.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the west-end mayor failed to show respect for the majority of Quebecers. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also waded into the debate, saying he hopes Steinberg will apologize.

Plante has also criticized the province’s bill, saying it violates the fundamental rights of certain individuals. However, she said Steinberg’s choice of words and refusal to apologize have “diverted the debate from the proposed law on secularism to become the subject of the debate itself.”

“This attitude is irresponsible and must be denounced,” said Plante.

Steinberg has repeatedly said he will not apologize for his remarks.

