Canada
April 5, 2019 1:42 pm

Gérard Bouchard voices opposition to Quebec’s secularism bill

By Staff The Canadian Press

Gérard Bouchard, co-author of a 2008 report cited as inspiration for the Coalition Avenir Quebec government's Bill 21, says it would be a serious mistake to prohibit teachers from wearing religious symbols.

Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press
A A

Quebec’s proposed legislation banning religious symbols for some public servants is drawing criticism from one of the province’s leading public intellectuals.

Gérard Bouchard, co-author of a 2008 report cited as inspiration for the Coalition Avenir Québec government’s Bill 21, says it would be a serious mistake to prohibit teachers from wearing religious symbols.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Quebec Liberals accuse CAQ of dismissing concerns over secularism bill

In an article today in La Presse, the historian and sociologist questions whether Premier Francois Legault is yielding to demagogy with his bill banning religious symbols for people deemed to be in positions of authority.

The 2008 report written by Bouchard and philosopher Charles Taylor following provincewide public hearings proposed banning religious symbols for public servants who wield coercive authority, such as police officers, judges and prison guards.

READ MORE: Will Montreal defy Quebec’s secularism bill?

Bouchard says including teachers in that category, as Bill 21 does, is an unacceptable suppression of a fundamental right. He calls the government’s use of the notwithstanding clause to block court challenges a perilous path.

His statement comes the same week Taylor denounced Bill 21 as clearly discriminatory and told The Canadian Press he will be fighting the legislation any way he can.

WATCH: Westmount students, teachers hold protest over Bill 21

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bill 21
Bouchard-Taylor Commission
Bouchard-Taylor report
CAQ
Charles Taylor
Coalition Avenir Quebec
Francois Legault
Gérard Bouchard
Quebec politics
Quebec religious symbols ban
Quebec Secularism Bill
Reasonable accomodation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.