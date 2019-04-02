Quebec government refuses to say what penalties might apply to those who disobey proposed secularism law

The Coalition Avenir Québec government declined to say what would happen to school boards and municipalities that refused to apply Quebec’s proposed secularism law if it were to be adopted.

Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault seemed to indicate that people could potentially call the police to report violations of the proposed law. Then she backtracked.

READ MORE: N.B. mayor extends welcome mat to Quebecers unhappy with religious symbols bill

Guilbault tried to cut a Tuesday afternoon scrum short after saying the police might have to intervene if municipalities and school boards refused to apply Bill 21, the government’s proposed ban on religious signs for some public employees.

She quickly backed down, saying:

“A law is a law, and everyone has to comply like any other law in Quebec.”

READ MORE: ‘In Quebec, this is how we live’: Premier Francois Legault reaffirms position on secularism bill

Bill 21 was tabled on March 28. The proposed legislation has not currently been adopted as law.

Minister of Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Simon Jolin-Barrette, who tabled the bill, said police will not enforce the proposed law if passed.

“No, the person responsible (for) the application of the law is the highest administrative authority of the organization,” he said.

Jolin-Barrette wouldn’t comment on what penalties — if any — might apply to those who disobeyed the proposed law.

Premier François Legault said Guilbault fell into the trap of answering hypothetical questions even though school boards and municipalities have already warned that they won’t enforce the proposed law.

“Yes, but I think they have to come back to the basics (and) have a good debate,” he said.

READ MORE: ‘Quebec will always be open’: Immigration minister defends religious symbols bill

“I think our law is reasonable. It doesn’t apply to too many people, and I think we have to respect opinions that are different than our opinion,” Legault added.

The premier said he will not comment about the means of enforcing the proposed law before public hearings because he doesn’t want people to think the government is threatening them.

“That’s why I don’t want to talk about means at this point. I’m confident that people responsibly will apply the law,” he said.