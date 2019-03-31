Quebec premier to address province on secularism bill

Quebec Premier Francois Legault will address the province on his government’s controversial bill Sunday afternoon.

Legault announced he will post a video at 5:30 p.m. on his Facebook page but gave no further details.

The Coalition Avenir Québec government tabled Bill 21 last Thursday at the Quebec National Assembly. The bill would bar public-sector employees in positions of authority — including teachers, police officers and judges — from wearing religious garb in the workplace. It also includes a grandfather clause that would allow current employees to continue wearing religious symbols.

Opposition to the bill has come from various groups and municipalities, school boards and even Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Both the English Montreal School Board and the Lester B. Pearson School Board have passed resolutions indicating they will not implement Bill 21 if passed.

The City of Westmount and the City of Côte Saint-Luc have also said they will not comply with the law.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante condemned the bill, arguing it violates the Canadian and Quebec Charters of Rights and Freedoms.