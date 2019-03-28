CAQ tables controversial secularism bill, banning public employees from wearing religious symbols at work

The Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government tabled its controversial bill on Thursday to prohibit public sector employees in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols at work.

Bill 21, “An Act Respecting the Laicity of the State,” represents the province’s reaffirmation to separate church and state.

READ MORE: EMSB vows not to comply with Quebec’s proposed religious symbols ban

It affects teachers, judges, police officers, prison guards, Crown prosecutors and other public servants in what the government considers to be positions of authority.

There was silence on one side of the National Assembly as Immigration, Diversity and Inclusiveness Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, who is responsible for the bill, tabled the proposed legislation.

“Wearing religious symbols is not allowed,” Jolin-Barrette insisted, when asked what the specific criteria behind the ban would be.

“Any wearing of religious symbols is not allowed. Size doesn’t matter, how visible it is doesn’t matter. It is not allowed.”

Bill 21 amends the Quebec Charter of human rights and freedoms: “people must maintain proper regard for State laicity in exercising their fundamental freedoms and rights” — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) March 28, 2019

However, it has a provision permitting current employees in those positions to continue wearing their religious symbols.

READ MORE: Understanding the Charter’s notwithstanding clause

“It’s a very important day today and what I want to try to do in the next few weeks is to unite as many Quebecers as possible,” Quebec Premier François Legault said.

“That’s why we accepted to make compromises, but I’m very proud of the bill we tabled today and I think it represents values — our values — and that’s important.”

In an about-face before the bill was tabled, the government said it would propose a motion calling for the withdrawal of the crucifix from the provincial legislature.

An important exception granted under Bill 21 pic.twitter.com/cOfxB4MW1E — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) March 28, 2019

“What we want is to show all Quebecers that we are also ready to make compromises on the grandfather clause, on the crucifix, in order to get as much support as possible because my goal is really to unite Quebecers,” he insisted.

READ MORE: Quebec’s attempt to track how many teachers wear religious symbols violates rights and freedoms: FAE

The bill fulfills an election promise that the CAQ maintains has widespread support from across the province.

“Some find that we’ve gone too far; others, not enough. We think we’ve settled perfectly in the middle,” Jolin-Barrette insisted.

WATCH BELOW: Quebec parties divided over religious symbols

The bill will preemptively invoke the charter’s notwithstanding clause to block court challenges that invoke rights violations.

READ MORE: ‘It’s a part of me’: Quebec teachers decry proposed religious symbol ban

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed concern over the plan, urging Legault to think carefully before invoking the notwithstanding clause to uphold the proposal.

Over the last few weeks, opposition to the government’s plan has grown.

WATCH BELOW: EMSB community voices opposition to proposed religious symbol ban

On Wednesday night, the English Montreal School Board (EMSB) adopted a motion declaring its refusal to implement legislation restricting the wearing of religious symbols.

“We believe in the secularity of the state while supporting an individual’s right to freedom of religion,” said EMSB chair Angela Mancini in a statement.

READ MORE: Hundreds take to Montreal streets in anti-racism demonstration

Civil rights groups and religious organizations argue the bill is primarily aimed at Muslim women who wear the hijab.

WATCH BELOW: The FAE is saying a firm ‘no’ to any headcount singling out teachers wearing religious symbols

On its end, the Fédération autonome de l’Enseignement (FAE) has already filed a legal challenge against the provincial government over its attempts to track the number of teachers that wear religious symbols on the job.

The federation is one of the largest in Quebec, representing nine unions and about 43,000 teachers in the province.

READ MORE: Legault stands firm on immigration, secularism in outline of CAQ priorities

It argued the government’s tactics to force schools to provide information on religious symbols worn by their employees are unconstitutional, go against Quebec’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms and should never happen again.

— with files from The Canadian Press