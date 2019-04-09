Politics
April 9, 2019 3:04 pm
Updated: April 9, 2019 4:03 pm

Hampstead mayor under fire for comparing secularism bill to ‘ethnic cleansing’

By Online Producer  Global News

Dr. William Steinberg speaks to reporters following a news conference in Montreal, Friday, April 5, 2019, where he called on Quebecers to oppose the Quebec government's newly tabled Bill 21.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press
Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg is being asked to apologize for his recent remarks about Quebec’s proposed secularism plan.

Politicians of all stripes are calling on Steinberg to retract a statement where he compared Bill 21 to “ethnic cleansing” during a news conference last week.

“This is ethnic cleansing — not with a gun but with a law,” he said at the time. “It’s racist. It is despicable.”

The Coalition Avenir Québec government’s bill would prohibit civil servants in positions of authority — including teachers, police officers and Crown prosecutors — from wearing religious symbols at work.

While the province’s proposed religious neutrality bill has drawn widespread criticism since it was tabled in March, many say Steinberg’s words went too far.

Quebec Premier François Legault is demanding Steinberg issue an apology and called for calm over the secularism debate.

“Quebecers are hospitable people,” he said. “Quebecers have the right to ask that in Quebec, people who work for the government, who are in authority do not wear religious symbols.”

Pascal Bérubé, interim leader for the Parti Québécois (PQ), has also described the west-end mayor’s remarks are “shameful.”

“He should apologize in English and in French as well,” he said.

Quebec Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette, the bill’s sponsor, also called Steinberg’s comments unacceptable last week. He said people can disagree with the bill but added: “We don’t have to insult each other.”

The province hopes to pass the bill into law this summer.

—With files from Global News’ Raquel Fletcher and the Canadian Press

