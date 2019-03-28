Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante slams Quebec government’s secularism bill

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has come out swinging against the province’s contentious bill on secularism, saying it violates the fundamental rights of certain individuals.

“I am very worried by the message we’re sending with this bill,” she said on Thursday, hours after the proposed legislation was tabled.

The Coalition Avenir Québec government’s Bill 21 would bar public sector employees in positions of authority — including teachers, police officers and judges — from wearing religious garb in the workplace. It also includes a grandfather clause that would allow current employees to continue wearing religious symbols.

Plante says the bill sends a negative message toward newcomers and minorities in Quebec. She said she is also concerned about what repercussions it could have on attracting talent in Montreal.

The proposed legislation also invokes the notwithstanding clause to prevent any legal challenges based on rights violations against it. The notwithstanding clause, however, has an expiry date — typically within five years of being invoked.

While the province has argued there is no further room for religious accommodations, several organizations say they are strongly opposed to the bill.

The English Montreal School Board vows it will not comply with such a ban. Quebec’s largest English-language school board said on Wednesday it supports teachers and staff’s right to freedom of religion.

