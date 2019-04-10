Woman has life-threatening injuries after stabbing in downtown Toronto underground PATH system
Officials say a woman is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed near an underground food court in downtown Toronto.
Toronto police and paramedics were called to the concourse below the Bay and King Streets area just before 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
The victim, who is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, was being treated by paramedics.
The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unclear.
As of Wednesday evening, police haven’t released a description of the suspect.
