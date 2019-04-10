‘The grief is huge’: Cassidy Bernard’s family to address N.S. Legislature

The family of a young Mi’kmaw mother, who was found dead inside her home more than five months ago, plans to deliver a message to all levels of government at the Nova Scotia Legislature on Thursday.

“Our women are going missing and our women are being murdered,” Anne Bernard-Daisley said.

“The government has to put more strong leadership and stand up beside us as Mi’kmaq women in this unceded, territorial land of the Mi’kmaq.”

READ MORE: Death of 22-year-old woman on We’koqma’q First Nation not believed to be random: N.S. RCMP

Bernard-Daisley is a cousin of Cassidy Bernard, a 22-year-old mother whose body was found by police on October 24th, 2018 in We’koqma’q First Nation.

According to Bernard’s family, the RCMP investigation is still underway, but they aren’t stopping their efforts to have all levels of government unify their approach in addressing the ‘national shame’ of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.

WATCH: Protest held in Cape Breton to raise awareness about Indigenous woman’s murder

“The grief is huge, the loss is huge, especially when in a lot of the cases, most of the cases, where charges have not been laid and nobody brought to justice because when that happens, it makes us feel like our validation in life is not even there,” Bernard-Daisley said.

READ MORE: Inquiry report on missing, murdered Indigenous women to be released in June

The family says they have been communicating with the MLA of Inverness, Allan MacMaster, about visiting the house to deliver a statement.

Bernard-Daisley says the family will also be accompanied by the president of the Nova Scotia Native Women’s’ Association, Lorraine Whitman.