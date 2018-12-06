Death of 22-year-old woman on We’koqma’q First Nation not believed to be random: N.S. RCMP

Police are renewing calls for information into the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman from a tightknit Mi’kmaq community in October.

Cassidy Bernard was found dead inside her home on We’koqma’q First Nation on Oct. 24.

Police say two infants were found alongside her unharmed.

In a news release Thursday, Sgt. Glenn Bonvie of the RCMP Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit said police do not believe Bernard’s death was random.

“We understand that this impacts an entire community that is looking for answers,” Sgt. Bonvie stated.

“These investigations are complex and can take a significant amount of time to examine the evidence and make a determination about what happened.”

Hundreds of people marched across the Canso Causeway on Nov. 21 in Bernard’s memory, and for all other missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada.

The march across the Causeway in memory of Cassidy Bernard and all other missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada has begun. #MMIW pic.twitter.com/aUvZQcF0mY — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) November 21, 2018

A similar rally was held in Halifax a few days later.

A vigil was held in #Halifax this evening in memory of a 22-year-old woman who was killed in a tight-knit Mi’kmaq community last month. @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/ejQrwGBFoc — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) November 24, 2018

We’koqma’q band leaders are providing a $100,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with information that leads to an arrest in the case.

We’koqma’q leaders say they want the reward to symbolize their commitment to seeking justice for Bernard and her family.